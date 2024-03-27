A statement released by the Chief Imam's spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, confirmed the heartbreaking news. The statement expressed the family's gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers during this difficult time.
National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu's wife is dead
In a somber announcement, the family of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, shared the news of the passing of his beloved wife, Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu. The sad event occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024, leaving the Chief Imam and his family in mourning.
According to the statement, a Janazah prayer and burial will be conducted in accordance with Islamic traditions. The funeral proceedings are scheduled to take place at 2 pm at the Chief Imam's residence. Sympathizers and well-wishers are kindly requested to gather at 1 pm to participate in the prayer and offer their condolences to the grieving family.
The passing of Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu marks a significant loss for the Chief Imam's family and the wider community. Her presence and support will be deeply missed, as she leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of kindness and compassion.
As the community comes together to mourn the loss and support the Chief Imam and his family, prayers and condolences continue to pour in from across the nation. The memory of Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her, as she is laid to rest with the dignity and respect befitting her role as the wife of the esteemed National Chief Imam.
