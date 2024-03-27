National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu's wife is dead

According to the statement, a Janazah prayer and burial will be conducted in accordance with Islamic traditions. The funeral proceedings are scheduled to take place at 2 pm at the Chief Imam's residence. Sympathizers and well-wishers are kindly requested to gather at 1 pm to participate in the prayer and offer their condolences to the grieving family.

The passing of Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu marks a significant loss for the Chief Imam's family and the wider community. Her presence and support will be deeply missed, as she leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of kindness and compassion.