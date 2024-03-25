ADVERTISEMENT
National Road Safety Authority fires Mahama over move to legalise Okada business

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has faced criticism from Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), who asserted that the use of 'Okada' remains illegal in Ghana.

Okada
Okada

Speaking during the launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign, Ing. Adonteng clarified that Ghanaian law prohibits the commercial operation of motorcycles and tricycles.

He emphasized that these vehicles are restricted to delivery or courier services as per existing regulations, a mandate enforced jointly by the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service.

Despite ongoing efforts to engage with motor riders and enhance safety measures, Ing. Adonteng stressed the importance of adhering to Road Traffic Regulations, LI 2180.

He outlined the Authority's approach of training and raising awareness among motorbike riders to elevate safety standards, while maintaining opposition to commercial operations.

Ultimately, Ing. Adonteng's remarks underscore the NRSA's steadfast dedication to upholding current laws and regulations governing the use of 'Okada' and similar vehicles in Ghana.

One student one laptop to enhance e-learning and digitalization

Earlier, Mahama reiterated his pledge to legalize the operations of 'okada' riders should he win the December 2024 general elections.

Additionally, he aims to introduce electric motorbikes for commercial use and provide training to ensure proper regulation of the industry.

Despite their current illegality, motorbikes and tricycles are widely utilized for commercial purposes nationwide, particularly in rural areas where they serve as the primary means of transportation.

Speaking to residents of Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, Mahama emphasized the need for regulation, stating, "If we come into power, we will legalise okada business. We will train you on how to go about the business, being able to ride the motorbikes alone does not make you a commercial rider. We will register all of you so your operation can be regulated."

