National Road Safety Authority fires Mahama over move to legalise Okada business

He emphasized that these vehicles are restricted to delivery or courier services as per existing regulations, a mandate enforced jointly by the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service.

Despite ongoing efforts to engage with motor riders and enhance safety measures, Ing. Adonteng stressed the importance of adhering to Road Traffic Regulations, LI 2180.

He outlined the Authority's approach of training and raising awareness among motorbike riders to elevate safety standards, while maintaining opposition to commercial operations.

Ultimately, Ing. Adonteng's remarks underscore the NRSA's steadfast dedication to upholding current laws and regulations governing the use of 'Okada' and similar vehicles in Ghana.

Earlier, Mahama reiterated his pledge to legalize the operations of 'okada' riders should he win the December 2024 general elections.

Additionally, he aims to introduce electric motorbikes for commercial use and provide training to ensure proper regulation of the industry.

Despite their current illegality, motorbikes and tricycles are widely utilized for commercial purposes nationwide, particularly in rural areas where they serve as the primary means of transportation.

