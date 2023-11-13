National School Feeding boss Gertrude Quashigah passes on

Mrs. Quashigah, who also held the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ambar Quality Foods Limited, was not only a prominent figure in the field of hospitality but also made significant contributions to the Ghanaian food industry.

Her expertise and dedication were widely recognized, as she appeared on various media platforms to articulate her views.

Born on February 1, 1960, in Dzelukope, Keta, in the Volta Region, Gertrude Quashigah had a strong educational background.

ADVERTISEMENT

She graduated from Keta Secondary Senior High School and went on to pursue further studies in her chosen field.

Under her leadership, the Ghana School Feeding Programme made tremendous strides in ensuring that children across the nation had access to nutritious meals.

The programme aimed to enhance school enrollment, attendance, and retention while also improving the overall health and well-being of the students.

Mrs. Quashigah's commitment to this cause earned her widespread admiration and respect.

Her sudden demise has left a void that will be challenging to fill. Colleagues and friends remember her as a compassionate and dedicated professional who tirelessly worked to uplift Ghana’s educational system and improve the lives of countless children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Quashigah's legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate future generations.