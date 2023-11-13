She died on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
National School Feeding boss Gertrude Quashigah passes on
Gertrude Quashigah, the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), has tragically passed away at age 63.
Mrs. Quashigah, who also held the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ambar Quality Foods Limited, was not only a prominent figure in the field of hospitality but also made significant contributions to the Ghanaian food industry.
Her expertise and dedication were widely recognized, as she appeared on various media platforms to articulate her views.
Born on February 1, 1960, in Dzelukope, Keta, in the Volta Region, Gertrude Quashigah had a strong educational background.
She graduated from Keta Secondary Senior High School and went on to pursue further studies in her chosen field.
Under her leadership, the Ghana School Feeding Programme made tremendous strides in ensuring that children across the nation had access to nutritious meals.
The programme aimed to enhance school enrollment, attendance, and retention while also improving the overall health and well-being of the students.
Mrs. Quashigah's commitment to this cause earned her widespread admiration and respect.
Her sudden demise has left a void that will be challenging to fill. Colleagues and friends remember her as a compassionate and dedicated professional who tirelessly worked to uplift Ghana’s educational system and improve the lives of countless children.
Mrs. Quashigah's legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate future generations.
The news of her passing has elicited an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the country.
