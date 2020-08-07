The EC brought the registration exercise across the country to a close on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

So far, over 15 million Ghanaians have successfully registered, with a final mop-up exercise set for Saturday and Sunday.

EC boss Jean Mensa

The Ashanti regional NDC has, however, claimed that the EC registered persons below the age of 18 during the exercise.

A statement signed by the party’s regional Secretary, Kwame Zu, accused the EC of scheming to make minors eligible to vote in the December polls.

“The concurrent ongoing NIA mop-up registration exercise and the EC’s registration exercise in the Ashanti Region has become a conduit through which the Electoral Commission is registering minors,” a section of the statement said.

“The NIA is currently registering minors who are below 18 years as 18-year-olds with the primary motive of making them eligible to register as voters in the upcoming 7th December 2020 general elections. This practice is unlawful and must be stopped immediately.”

The statement added: “We also call on all our Party Agents and the general public to be vigilant and challenge any minor that would avail him or herself to be used by desperate politicians for this disturbing electoral fraud.”

Over 16 million Ghanaians are expected to be captured on the electoral roll after the registration and mop-up exercises are complete.