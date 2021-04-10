NDC breaks silence on Kasoa ritual murder

The party in a statement has drawn the attention of the government to the "plethora of crimes which resolution has dragged on interminably, thus, encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity."
The NDC also encouraged the youth to look out for honest, hard-working, and accomplished persons as their role models.
"Wealth which has been improperly obtained should never be an attraction for the upcoming youth of this great nation," it said.
"In this regard, we call on the Akufo-Addo government to speed up investigations and crank the wheels of justice so that the country can rid itself of the odious reminder of this unfortunate event," the party added.