The party called on Nana Addo to condemn the comments made by Osafo-Marfo.

The Senior Minister addressing a townhall meeting abroad, the Senior Minister said jailing the galamsey queen Aisha Huang, nicknamed 'Galamsey Queen' wouldn't have solved Ghana's economic challenges.

According to him, Ghana has great diplomatic relationship with China and intends to partner them in key infrastructural projects citing the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.

"Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us," he said.

"So, when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. Putting that lady [Aisha] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems.

"It is not going to make you happy or me happy, that's not important, the most important thing is that she has been deported from Ghana..." he added.

Aisha was arraigned before court on May 9, 2017, for engaging in galamsey activities at Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region.

The Greater Accra Regional Communications Officer of the NDC in a statement said Osafo-Marfo must be punished to assure Ghanaians that the government is committed to fighting galamsey.

"As a party, we find that the buck stops with the President. We call on President Akufo-Addo to: one, frontally condemn the comments of Osafo-Maafo. Two, really set the record straight on the fight against galamsey as regards the commitment or otherwise. Three, immediately and now sack Osafo-Maafo. Anything short of this will mean and only mean that President Akufo-Addo endorses those comments, and his fight against galamsey is merely a charade," the statement added.