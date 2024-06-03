ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC Caucus in Parliament kicks against 'opaque Next Gen Infraco 5G deal'

Kojo Emmanuel

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed serious concerns over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia government's decision to allocate Ghana's 5G spectrum to a relatively unknown entity, Next Gen Infraco Company Limited, for the next 10 to 15 years.

Cassiel Ato Forson
Cassiel Ato Forson

Under this deal, Next Gen Infraco Limited has been granted exclusive rights to build, own, and operate the entire 5G infrastructure network across the country.

Recommended articles

This network will be used by all mobile network operators, internet service providers, and other interested entities.

Executive approval for this deal was granted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 22 August 2023, just one week after the company's incorporation on 16 August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This approval was given through a non-transparent process without any competitive bidding, raising significant concerns about the legitimacy and fairness of the arrangement.

After a preliminary review of the processes leading to this transaction, the Minority Caucus, in a statement issued by the leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, identified several issues they believe make the Next Gen Infraco 5G deal detrimental to national interests.

Ursula Owusu
Ursula Owusu Pulse Ghana

The Caucus's analysis indicated that the state could have generated between $400 million and $500 million upfront if the government had opted for a competitive process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the government is offering this asset for a mere $125 million, payable in yearly instalments over ten years.

This decision, according to the Minority, deprives the country of much-needed revenue that could be used for critical development projects amid economic hardship.

The Minority stated that the transaction with Next Gen Infraco Limited, being a multi-year contract, requires parliamentary approval per section 33 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (Act 921).

The NDC Minority Caucus believes that, in a time of economic crisis, it is unconscionable for the government to hand over such a valuable asset to a shell company for a minimal amount.

They argued that the deal is against the national interest and have flagged the transaction for close scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minority said the outcome of this scrutiny will have significant implications for the future of digital infrastructure and economic growth in Ghana.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General

Sack Godfred Dame if he fails to resign - Prof. Appiagyei to Akufo-Addo

High Court Proceedings Unfold in Barker-Vormawor’s Treason Felony Trial

Here's what happened in court during Barker-Vormawor’s treason felony trial

Sophia Akuffo

The judicial process has become too predictable in Ghana - Sophia Akuffo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

The scheme to jail Ato Forson at all costs is worrying - Prof Gyampo writes