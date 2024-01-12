NDC fixed dumsor — Mahama jabs gov't over recent power outages and VAT on electricity

He expressed concern that the government is pushing the power crisis issue beyond January 7, 2025, to shift responsibility.

Mahama condemned the decision to impose VAT on electricity bills, along with existing levies such as the COVID levy, NHIL levy, and GETFUND levy.

He argued that these additional taxes are causing a significant surge in electricity costs, affecting consumers who are already grappling with high prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama called for a reduction in government expenditure to alleviate the burden of excessive taxes on goods and services.

Highlighting the adverse impact of VAT on electricity, Mahama emphasized its negative effects on businesses, making Ghana an unfavorable environment for economic activities.

He urged the government to consider cutting down on expenses, particularly in the Office of the President, which saw a substantial increase in the annual budget.