NDC has nothing to offer you - NPP to Ghanaians

Mr Ahiagbah indicated that the Akufo-Addo administration recognises the pain inflicted on them by the Covdi 19 and the Russia-Ukraine war and is working to ameliorate the hardships.

In a tweet, Mr Ahiagbah said “There’s no denying the difficulties of our predicament brought on by the global misfortune of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The NPP and government recognizes the pain. But what is hard to fathom is the excessive fear-mongering of the NDC as thou they have alternative proposals. Nothing!”

Relatedly, the NPP has appealed to the Minister of Finance to review the current domestic debt exchange program.

According to Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the party, many members are not happy about the programme.

Pulse Ghana

Justin Koduah, according to a report by Citi FM, in a meeting with the Finance Minister and other party leaders said the party’s headquarters has been inundated with calls for government to consider the debt exchange programme.

This call by the party comes after the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu shared a similar opinion last week.