The party is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

After weeks of protests against the EC, the NDC has hinted that it may finally proceed to court on December 28.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for Sagnerigu in the Northern Region, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini.

The MP for Sagnerigu, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini.

Speaking on Onua TV on Tuesday, he said: “we are going to court on 28th December. We are going to court”.

“We are walking to the EC office to register our protest and present a petition to the EC,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, meanwhile, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

On Tuesday, the Minority in Parliament marched to the head office of the EC to protest against the presidential and parliamentary results.

There was a near-violent standoff between the NDC MPs and the heavily armed police officers when the disgruntled legislators attempted forcing their way into the EC office.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bashir Fuseini reiterated that the NDC was gathering evidence and will go to court on December 28.

“We are gathering our evidence and we are going to court on December 28 because we will not allow such stealing in the country,” the Sagnerigu MP added.