The vigil brought together party leaders and members to mourn the passing of this staunch NDC member.
NDC holds vigil for late Sherry Ayittey
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a special vigil to celebrate the life of their compatriot, the late Sherry Ayittey.
The wake took place on Friday night, November 3, 2023, as a way to remember and honor the memory of the late Sherry Ayittey, who passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 75.
She had served in various ministerial portfolios during her career, including Fisheries & Aquaculture and Environment, Science & Technology.
Her burial is scheduled to take place on November 10
This vigil was an opportunity for the NDC to pay their respects and remember the significant contributions she made to the party and her country during her lifetime.
