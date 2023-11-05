NDC holds vigil for late Sherry Ayittey

The wake took place on Friday night, November 3, 2023, as a way to remember and honor the memory of the late Sherry Ayittey, who passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 75.

She had served in various ministerial portfolios during her career, including Fisheries & Aquaculture and Environment, Science & Technology.

Her burial is scheduled to take place on November 10

ADVERTISEMENT