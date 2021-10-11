Reports stated that Kwabena Jumah, the son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana tied the knot with the third daughter of the President at the private traditional marriage which took place at the Presidential Villa at Jubilee House on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with a couple of family members and close allies of both families in attendance.
Flagstaff House is now used for the wedding ceremony for Nana Addo's daughter - NDC man
A vocal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yayra Koku, has said the seat of government [Flagstaff House] is now used for wedding/engagement ceremonies for the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, who got married over the weekend.
A video circulating on social media showed President Akufo-Addo with a microphone asking his daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo whether she agrees to be the wife of the groom.
In a lovely and interesting manner, the daughter responded in the affirmative, attracting applause from the gathering.
In another picture, the President was seen in a group photograph with Maxwell Kofi Jumah and his family.
The beautiful ceremony was crowned with a celebration as the President was seen on the dance floor with his daughter exhibiting their dancing skills, with the groom also paired up with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo in showing his dancing skills.
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia were also in attendance as they were seen on the dance floor.
The NDC member who is not satisfied with the place used for the wedding ceremony in a Facebook post said "The Presidency (Flagstaff House) is now used for wedding/engagement ceremony for Akufo-Addo’s daughter."
