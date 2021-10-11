A video circulating on social media showed President Akufo-Addo with a microphone asking his daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo whether she agrees to be the wife of the groom.

In a lovely and interesting manner, the daughter responded in the affirmative, attracting applause from the gathering.

In another picture, the President was seen in a group photograph with Maxwell Kofi Jumah and his family.

The beautiful ceremony was crowned with a celebration as the President was seen on the dance floor with his daughter exhibiting their dancing skills, with the groom also paired up with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo in showing his dancing skills.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia were also in attendance as they were seen on the dance floor.