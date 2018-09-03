Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6


A Toyota Landcruiser V8  with registration number GW 1897-17 has run over an Opel Cadet with registration number GW 1139-Y claiming the lives of six occupants.

The vehicle according to reports belong to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

The incident the report stated happened at Ntotroso when the vehicle was returning from a town called Akyerensua in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region where the six occupants attended a funeral.

According to Police sources, all the six (6) who were on-board the Opel Cadet vehicle.

The police said four occupants died on the spot and whiles two died later on admission at Hwidiem Hospital.

The MP was not on board the vehicle at the time of the accident on Sunday night.

