NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6

According to Police sources, all the six (6) who were on-board the Opel Cadet vehicle.
The vehicle according to reports belong to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.
The incident the report stated happened at Ntotroso when the vehicle was returning from a town called Akyerensua in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region where the six occupants attended a funeral.
The MP was not on board the vehicle at the time of the accident on Sunday night.