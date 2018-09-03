Mark Woyongo involved in a near fatal accident

According to reports, Woyongo was returning from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) congress held in the Upper East region when the accident occurred.
According to reports, Woyongo was returning from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) congress held in the Upper East region when the accident occurred.
According to him, he lost control of his Toyota Land Cruiser due to the slippery nature of the road.
READ MORE: 5 die in accident at Ashaiman
The car somersaulted several times and landed in a pit, injuring its five other occupants.
He told the media that he suffered a knock on his forehead and was treated and discharged together with three others who sustained minor injuries.