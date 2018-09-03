Pulse.com.gh logo
Mark Woyongo involved in a near fatal accident


Photos Former Interior Minister Mark Woyongo involved in a near-fatal accident

According to reports, Woyongo was returning from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) congress held in the Upper East region when the accident occurred.

Mark Woyongo involved in a near fatal accident play

Mark Woyongo involved in a near fatal accident

Pulse.com.gh has received reports that former Interior Minister Mark Woyongo was involved in a near-fatal accident which nearly claimed his life.

According to reports, Woyongo was returning from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) congress held in the Upper East region when the accident occurred.

According to him, he lost control of his Toyota Land Cruiser due to the slippery nature of the road.

The car somersaulted several times and landed in a pit, injuring its five other occupants.

He and five others were immediately rescued by residents nearby and rushed to the Mampong Hospital for treatment.

He told the media that he suffered a knock on his forehead and was treated and discharged together with three others who sustained minor injuries.

Mark Owen Woyongo play

Mark Owen Woyongo

 

