They are imploring Parliament to launch a full scale bi-partisan investigations into the events that led to some deaths.

The motion, led by the Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu is supported by five other lawmakers from the NDC.

The others: Muntaka Mubarak, Mahama Ayariga, Alhassan Suhuyini and James Agalga want the scope of the probe to factor in inappropriate interferences by state security in the elections and violence against citizens, leading to the loss of lives.

The motion lists the deceased as Tajudeen Alhassan, Abdullah Ayaric, Emmanuel Dompreh, Samira Zakaria, Ibrahim Abass, Rita Otoo and Fuseini Musah.

It is unclear when the motion will be moved.

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

There were 61 recorded cases of electoral and post-electoral violence across the country, according to the police.

Twenty-one of the incidents were true cases of electoral violence, six of which involved gunshots.

The Minority in Parliament had earlier demanded the immediate dismissal of the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh on the issue.