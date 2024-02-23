Dafeamekpor emphasized that Rev. Owusu-Amoah should not be in his position as he lacks the necessary documentation supporting his presence, and he indicated that legal action will be taken against Rev. Owusu-Amoah.
NDC MPs to sue overaged GRA boss for working 2 years without a contract after retirement
Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament of South Dayi, has suggested that Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), may encounter legal repercussions for remaining in office without a contract extension from the Ministry of Finance.
Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai who came under scrutiny at the Public Account Committee sitting on Monday, January 29, 2024, admitted that he had been working without a contract when the Minority in Parliament raised concerns over a matter concerning his retirement.
Some members of the majority on the committee took an objection to the question, arguing that it was out of order, resulting in a prolonged disagreement between the two sides of the committee.
Reacting to the question after the break, Rev. Ammishaddai said, "I turned 62 in October 2023."
Dafeamekpor reacting to the development in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM said "The collusion and the cronyism and politics is what is eating our system away. For this matter if it is not politics, which country will this happen? And he too, it doesn’t bother him to prompt that you must regularize my stay?… People [like Rev Owusu-Amoah] don't care any longer but a day is coming that they will care."
He explained that the fact that without a contract, Rev Owusu-Amoah is still working and drawing salary is a violation that has been cited countless times by the Auditor General.
