NDC must stick with Mahama; no other candidate can beat Bawumia or Alan – Lecturer

The NDC lost the 2016 and 2020 elections with Mahama as the party’s presidential candidate.

This has led to calls from some a section of the party for a change in flagbearer ahead of the next elections.

Pulse Ghana

“But I have come to this juncture to say that they have no option than to go for former President Mahama because no candidate that the NDC presents can be able to outclass or outpace Mahamudu Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen and I say this with utmost authority,” Dr. Adu-Gyamfi said on The Keypoints on TV3.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has shot down claims that the party did not collate its results from the 2020 general election.

According to him, the party’s pink sheets for the presidential and parliamentary elections have been digitised.

He, therefore, urged party members to troop to the various constituency and regional offices to access the pink sheets.