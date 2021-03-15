The former Deputy General Secretary said the timidity of the Mr. Ampofo has put the largest opposition party in turmoil.

Koku Anyidoho said the silence of the party Chairman on the attack by Sammy Gyamfi on the NDC leadership in Parliament shows his lack of leadership.

“The fact is that the young man insulted Bagbin, insulted the leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament. The fact is that Ofosu-Ampofo has not spoken to this matter and the fact is that the Honourable Bagbin has been compelled to stand up and say that ‘young man, the work I am doing has nothing to do with NPP and NDC. I am the Speaker of Parliament and I will do my work according to the rules of engagement of Parliament", he said.

According to Anyidoho, the Party Chairman’s cowardice is borne out of his failure to show leadership and has thus challenged him to put down his job if he feels he is not in the position to effectively discharge his duties.

Ofosu Ampofo

“He is a coward, he is not prepared to lead the party. This party was born out of a revolution. People have toiled, people have died. Ofosu-Ampofo, if you want to lead, lead. If you don’t want to lead step aside. But we shall not allow you to cede your authority to anybody,” he added.

The Director of the Atta-Mills Institute also chided the Chairman for alienating him and Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the party.

And I am saying that Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, stop sitting down there and talking about Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs. You are a coward, Ofosu-Ampofo is a coward. If he is a man he should get up and condemn this nonsense and let’s move on,” he fumed.