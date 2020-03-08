In a broadcast discussion, Hanna Bissiw, who is a Veterinary Doctor, said in veterinary, animals who attempt same-sex mating are killed.

She was reacting to news that gays, lesbians and affiliates are scheduled to host an international conference in Ghana in July 2020.

Labeling homosexuality as a disease, the former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture said President Nana Akufo-Addo was behind in an attempt to influence the youth.

She was speaking on Power FM in Accra.

She said: “The visionless president wants to bring gays and lesbians to the country to influence our young ones into that bad act…

"Homosexuality is a disease. In veterinary you don’t have to condone homosexuality; you have to kill all animals that attempt same-sex mating. Why should we humans do that?” she quizzed.