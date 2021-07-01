Ejura violence: NDC youth to protest to demand justice

"It also seeks social justice for the unemployed youth in the country."

The protest dubbed: "A March for Justice" will be held in Accra on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

In a letter to the IGP, it said the protestors will follow four separate routes: Madina, Accra business district, Osu, and Lapaz.

Afterward, all protesters will converge at the Jubilee House to present a petition to the President, and head to the police head office to present petitions to the IGP and to the Speaker of Parliament at the Parliament House.

This comes following the mob attack on a campaigner of the #FixTheCountry, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed on Sunday dawn and died on Monday afternoon June 28, 2021, at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region and subsequent violence that erupted in the town that led to the death of three people and injuring four others.

The Ashanti regional police command has announced that it has commenced investigations into the violent clashes between the youth of Ejura and a combined team of police and soldiers.

Security officers made up of the police and military have been dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.

Following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of the two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.