According to reports, the Chairman, Richard Bayiviala Polibong met his untimely death from unknown gunmen while returning from a funeral in his constituency.

He was shot in the head by the gunmen at Sagu, a village in the Wa municipality at about 9:30 pm.

Confirming the incident on Accra based Citi FM, the Upper West Regional Organiser of the NDC, Issahaku Nuhu Putiah said the chairman and his driver were stopped by four men but his driver, upon realizing they were armed, tried to speed off.

He said one of the armed men shot the chairman in his head, killing him instantly.

This attack adds up to the shooting incident that happened at the NDC regional headquarters in Kumasi in January.

It left one dead and one other injured. The attack was said to have been carried out by the Hawks vigilante group associated with the NDC.