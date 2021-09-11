NDC’s ‘do or die’ spirit got Bagbin elected as Speaker – Suhuyini

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker noted that such conviction was what helped the Minority to get its first Speaker of Parliament in the Fourth Republic.

Pulse Ghana

“But for that persistence that you saw on 7th January, we would not have had a member of the Minority party to be a Speaker of Parliament,” Suhuyini said on TV3.

“You all saw what happened, the persistence that the Minority put up that Ghana is celebrated today for having a member of the Minority being the Speaker of Parliament.”

Mahama came under criticism from a section of the public after he said the 2024 elections will be a ‘do or die’ affair at the polling station.

"We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station,” he said on Techiman-based Akina FM.

“It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won't wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved.”

However, the former President was chastised for his utterances, with some even calling for an apology and retraction.