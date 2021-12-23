RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

New appointment: COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah re-assigned to the Presidency

COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah is heading to the Presidency for a new appointment after working at the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) as the Director-General.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah
COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Reports stated that she has been released to the Presidency, specifically, Chief of Staff, Office of the President for re-assignment.

The Ghana Police administration in a letter dated December 13, 2021, and signed by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General, Administration said: "I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to release you from your current schedule and report to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency to be re-assigned."

COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah
COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah Pulse Ghana

It said: "Your release takes immediate effect and wish you the best in the new position that you will be assigned.

"Please accept the compliments of the Inspector General of Police."

