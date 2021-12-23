Reports stated that she has been released to the Presidency, specifically, Chief of Staff, Office of the President for re-assignment.
New appointment: COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah re-assigned to the Presidency
COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah is heading to the Presidency for a new appointment after working at the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) as the Director-General.
The Ghana Police administration in a letter dated December 13, 2021, and signed by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General, Administration said: "I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to release you from your current schedule and report to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency to be re-assigned."
It said: "Your release takes immediate effect and wish you the best in the new position that you will be assigned.
"Please accept the compliments of the Inspector General of Police."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh