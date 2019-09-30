The GES said all the content in the 'controversial' manual align with the culture and norms of Ghana.

The service in a statement said it was surprised at the “wild speculations and claims” on the matter.

Pupils from pre-school to the final year of Senior High School will be taught various modules of the course which is geared towards entrenching healthy sexual attitudes.

But the GES maintains that the new curriculum being implemented “has nothing to do with LGBT issues, masturbation or explicit display/labeling of intimate body parts.”

“The GES is a state agency and will not under any circumstances implement any programme which goes contrary to the legal, cultural norms, values and believes of the Ghanaian people.”

The Ghana government and United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) launched the CSE programme which the GES said: “does not seek to throw out the advocacy for sexual abstinence but rather seeks to reinforce it.”

The GES explained that the member states of the United Nations are mandated to roll out CSE in accordance “with their cultural norms and values.”

“It is, therefore, wrong to insist that CSE as practised in Europe or North America has the same structures and content as is being rolled out in Ghana.”

Thus, the service stressed that the curriculum will be implemented “within the acceptable cultural values and norms of the Ghanaian Society.”