Some stakeholders in the educational sector and politicians have kicked against the move because they perceive it as an agenda for the promotion of homosexuality.
Beginning next year, pupils in all public schools, including four-year-olds will be given CSE.
Officials say the subject content would, however, be age-appropriate, so the toddlers would be empowered with values that would protect them from sexual harassment.
Here are all the details of things that will be taught for the various age classes.
Pre-school (4-5 years)
What we believe in; how we interact
Personal Hygiene
Class 1 (6 years)
Values and Society
Personal hygiene
Myself: Being a male or a female
Class 2 (7 years)
Reflecting on our own attitudes
Personal hygiene
Roles and responsibilities as a child
Class 3 (8 years)
Recognizing if something is fair or unfair
Understanding inter-personal relationships
Families and relationships in our lives
Concept of gender
Class 4 (9 years)
Human growth Development life cycle
Knowing about one's body/sexual and reproductive organs
Seeking healthcare
Developing self-esteem
Leadership skills
Class 5 (10 years)
Religion and social values
Puberty/changes as we grow
Relationships: friendship, dating and courting
Population of Ghana
Class 6 (11 years)
Fertility, pregnancy related issues and childbirth
Relationships: Marriage and family life
Concept of gender: norms, roles and stereotyping
Decision making skills
Population as a resource
JHS 1 (12 years)
Norms in inter-personal relationships
Sources for SHR services
Fertility regulation - abstinence, contraceptives and other methods
Unintended pregnancies and abortions
Human rights
Sexual and reproductive health rights
JHS 2 (13 years)
Alcohol, drug and substance abuse
Respecting gender differences/dealing with gender discrimination
Gender and power relations
Communication
Negotiation skills
Assertive skills
JHS 3 (14 years)
Preventing common diseases/infections among adolescents
Seeking help for drug abuse
Developing self-esteem
Reproductive tract infections
About sexually transmitted infections
Protection against STIs and HIV