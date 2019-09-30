He said "despite the crudely-orchestrated effort to brand my government as corrupt", the commitment of his government to fighting corruption not just in words, but in deeds.

Addressing party faithful on Saturday, 28th September 2019, in Toronto, Canada, at the 25th Anniversary of the formation of the Canada Branch of the party, he said with every allegation leveled against my appointees investigated or being investigated by the authorised institutions of our state, and not by him, he noted that 21 officials of the past administration are on trial for various alleged offenses of corruption or willfully causing financial loss to the state.

"I will not sacrifice due process in order to play to the gallery… It, therefore, does not come as a surprise that, in the Global Corruption Barometer, conducted by Transparency International and Afrobarometer, 60% of Ghanaians, in 2019, believe Government is doing a good job at fighting corruption, as opposed to 25% in 2015," the President added.

Reiterating his belief in Ghana, Nana Addo stated that only hard work, innovation, creativity, and enterprise can produce the accelerated development and wealth for the Ghanaian people.

"My Government has a clear vision of where we want to take Ghana, and we will, by the grace of God, realise that vision. It will not be easy, but, with perseverance and steadfastness, we will get there. I need each and every one of you gathered here to join hands in delivering progress and prosperity to every part of our country. We have a bright, excellent future ahead," he added.

He noted that "all of us in Government, by dint of hard work and prudent management of our resources, have been able to steer our country out of the stormy waters and economic mess that had characterised the years before 2017."