Ms. Yemesrach Alemayehu has worked with Ethiopian Airlines for 12 years, seven (7) of which has been in management position.

She has a strong management and pricing background and is expected to further grow the Addis Ababa-based airline’s business and brand in the country.

Mr. Adda, welcomed her and expressed his preparedness to work with her to collectively grow the sector in Ghana.

He said: “My doors are always opened, let’s engage and see how we can all support the growth of the Aviation sector in Ghana.”

Mr. Adda commended her predecessor, Ms. Genet W/ Michael who has helped grow the ET brand and business in Ghana over the last seven (7) years. He further commended the airline for their continuous investment in women.

Women professionals are at the heart of Ethiopian Airlines' operations. As an equal opportunity employer, Ethiopian creates an enabling environment for women to become the next generation aviation experts.

For instance, on 7 March, 2020 the airline operated an all-women functioned flight to Washington DC, highlighting the airline’s progress in empowering African women, and the contribution of women to the socio-economic development of the continent.

Regarding the all-women functioned flight, Ethiopian Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “Ethiopian firmly believes that such remarkable flights inspire African women and young girls to dream big and realize their dreams not only in aviation, but also in science, technology, engineering, art and other fields. While we celebrate the economic, social and political achievements of women in Africa, we take a bold move towards further championing gender equality in Ethiopia and Africa at large.”

