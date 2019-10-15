According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs Department, ACP David Eklu a senior police officer must supervise all highway patrol, traffic, barriers, snap checks to ensure professionalism.

The statement further noted that, the senior police officer must at all times make he/her self available to the public.

READ ALSO: Ghana Card: ‘NIA officials are turning us away; help us’ – Fulanis cry to Samira

“[The senior officer] should make themselves readily accessible to the public in order to receive complaints relating to extortions, deliberate delays of motorists, the use of uncivil language as well as publicly making political statements that have the propensity to compromise their neutrality as officers.”

The statement added that a special task force has also been constituted to conduct “periodic checks” on roads.

“The IGP has further directed that to ensure police accountability, especially on the highways, special phone numbers will be announced to enable the public to send videos of police misconduct, pictures, WhatsApp text messaged among others on police unprofessional conduct as well as exemplary ones for others to emulate.”

READ ALSO: 5 popular names of suburbs in Accra and their meanings

The statement stated that the new directives were in response to numerous complaints from the public about the unprofessional conduct of some officers.