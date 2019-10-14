However, one thing that also makes the capital city unique is the local names of the suburbs and towns.

Though some of them are just random names, majority are meaningful and they were coined from the Ga language.

We looked at some of these names and the meanings behind them.

Korle Gonno: KG as its popularly called is known for its large stretch of beach land also as the site of the biggest hospital in Ghana, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Korle Gonno

History has it that the name Korle Gonno was extracted from a lagoon called Korle Lagoon nearby. The name simply means "The hill above the Korle Lagoon".

Teshie: Bordering La and Nungua, Teshie is regarded as the 9th most populous settlement in Ghana with over 171,875 people.

It is believed that the original Teshie people came from La and the name is a Ga word which means "Under a stone".

Dzorwulu: Dzorwulu is one of the upscale neighbourhoods in the capital city. It is also the capital of the Ayawaso West Municipal District.

The name Dzorwulu is believed to have come from the nature of the land in the area. In the Ga language, it means "Deep Valley".

Tema: Known as the Harbor City, Tema is one of the famous cities in Ghana. Originally planned by Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, it is the home of a lot of industries in the country.

Tema Port

History has it that before the building of the harbor and its industrialization, the name was known as "Torman".

"Torman" is a name that was giving to the place due to its large cultivation of gourds. Therefore "Torman" means "Gourd Town".

Adjiriganor: One of the fastest rising residential neighborhoods in Accra is Adjiriganor. Luxury apartments and properties are springing each day in this quiet neigborhood.

Located close to the sprawling Trassaco Valley estates, history has it that Adjiriganor was named after its early settler. The name is a Ga word which means "Adjiri's Fields".