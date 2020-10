It is not clear what killed the 42-year-old pharmacist technician

The death of the NDC candidate was announced on Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

Reports stated that he is believed to have been ill before the NDC primaries but still managed to engage in a door-to-door campaign.

Oti Boateng was scheduled to file his nomination at the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the constituency to contest in the December 7 elections.