The EC says Thursday’s exhibition and piloting which is open to the public will be a test for the registration.

On Tuesday, officials of the Commission appeared before Parliament’s Special Budget Committe to brief the committee on their planned programmes for the year.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu after the meeting said he is very concerned about the responses given by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

“Having listened to her, I feel profoundly troubled in my heart for the future of Ghana’s democracy and I feel disappointed that in her answers to questions at the committee level, she made to significant worrying statements that the people of Ghana must know,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

Jean Adukwei Mensa is chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Commission has also debunked reports that it's creating new constituencies ahead of the registration.

A Deputy Chairperson of the EC, Dr. Bossman Asare in an interview with journalists said the Commission is only seeking a new constitutional instrument to cover the newly created electoral areas.

“We are not creating new constituencies. What we are basically doing is that new electoral areas were created and new polling stations were created so we have to make sure that we have a C.I. that will cover all that so no new constituencies are being created by the EC.”