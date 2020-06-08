The exercise scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020, has been postponed to Wednesday, June 10, 2020, to enable the Authority to "complete the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to registration centres."

The NIA said it will issue 3,875,441 printed cards to Ghana Card applicants in 5,635 registration centres in all 16 Regions of Ghana.

Ghana Card

The nationwide card issuance the NIA stated will enable 11,062,850 Ghanaians to possess Ghana Cards in good time to be used for vouching for their relatives or other Ghanaians who wish to register during the nationwide mop-up registration exercise commencing on 18th June 2020 and ending in mid-September 2020.

It will also enable persons in possession of the Ghana Card to use it for other mandatory purposes stated in the National Identity Register Regulation, 2012 (LI 2111), including registering as a voter and vouching for others as Ghanaians.