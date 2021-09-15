Nigeria prison break: Heighten security at our borders - Ablakwa tells gov't

He recounted how nine Nigeria fugitive jailbreakers were arrested by the Ada District Police Command in Ghana in April this year after the jailbreakers managed to outwit border authorities.

The nine fugitive jailbreakers arrested, include a female, Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie, aged 27; Steve Eyenuku, 33; Enebeli Lucky, 29; Yommi Usmah, 29; Kelli Ekureni, 33; Freedom Yusuf, 25; Obi Onuora, 38; Patrick Chanar, 47, and Bless Eyenuku, 25 were arrested at the lorry station at Ada Foah.

Items found on them included passports, ID cards, personal belongings, 1,460 Naira, GH¢2,053, and other belongings.

Ablakwa speaking on the development in a Facebook post said "Even though Nigerian officials have requested INTERPOL assistance, it is crucial that our citizens, particularly those residing in border communities are educated on how to increase alertness and it shouldn’t be impossible to widely circulate pictures of all the former inmates of the Kogi-based Security Custodial Centre.