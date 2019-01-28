He said the news is fake and it should be disregarded by the general public.

“Government has not written to any CEO to retire…it’s not true. We need to be cautious in our reportage. There’s no such direction to these CEOs. It is only one person who has been engaged in such matters", he said.

Last week, reports emerged that government has asked about eight Chief Executive Officers of state institutions to retire in March.

They were: CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John; Eugene Ofosuhene, Controller and Accountant General; Kofi Jumah, CEO of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC); Isaac Osei, CEO of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR); Kwame Owusu, CEO of Ghana Maritime Authority; Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Director General of the Ghana Health Service; Samuel Annor, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority; K. K Sarpong, CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

The Minister also said, "These are senior members so it will not be surprising for anyone to come out with such stories but as at this morning; no such order has been given”.

According to reports, the eight, have passed the mandatory retirement age of 60; hence the direction to go home.