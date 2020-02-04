According to the diplomat, there hasn't been a single confirmation of the virus on the shores of Ghana.

Ting Wang also disclosed that the Chinese government has taken elaborate measures to help curb the spread of the virus across the world.

Mr Shi Ting Wang stated that people’s safety and health always came first, and thus the prevention and control of the outbreak was China’s most important work for now.

To this end, China has taken all-around strict measures including transport restrictions, extending the Chinese New Year holiday, postponing school openings, cancellations of gatherings, temporary closures of public venues, personnel tracking and management, temperature detection at subway and railway stations and airports.

undefined AFP

He said a key Chinese laboratory has identified three virus strains, which could be used to develop a vaccine for the epidemic of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Additionally, Institutes of Chinese Academy of Sciences have screened several medicines, which could help contain the virus and have the potential for clinical application.

He has, therefore, urged the public to remain calm as the Chinese government attached great importance to control the epidemic and put in measures to prevent it from spreading to other jurisdictions.