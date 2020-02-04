The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said Mahama should avail himself for probe on his role in the saga that happened from 2009-2011.

“I think if President John Mahama is committed to transparency and accountability, he should open himself up for these institutions [Special Prosecutor, EOCO, and Auditor General] to probe into it,” he said on Citi FM.

According to the majority leader, a strong parliament would’ve challenged the NDC’s government moves for the purchase of the aircrafts.

“It is not about witch hunt; I don't want us to go on that tangent. It is about having value for money so that going forward as a country we do what is right. The issues about corruption that we often cite — perceived or real– I keep insisting is that Parliament, that is the prime body that is supposed to be playing an active oversight over the Executive is not really doing what is expected of it because of some mortal wounds; constitutional, statutory and also some of them self-inflicted."

Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

"So, we must deal with these things. And I think we must strengthen Parliament because once we are able to strengthen Parliament, I am sure we will be able to put a lot of these matters behind us as a country,” he suggested.

A UK court document revealed that some top representatives from government of Ghana, under the John Mahama administration took bribes to procure three Airbus C-295 aircrafts for the Ghana Army.

When asked if the former president has questions to answer regarding the Airbus deal, Osei Kyei Mensah said; “The issue then which we raised in 2011 was about suspicion and we wrote to the three centres involved in the purchase, the one in Brazilian, Spain and finally in France but we hit a roadblock in all of them”