The former Ghana Gas boss said such a claim is a blatant lie due to the processes the government has to go through before the start of the projects.

Speaking on Accra based TV3, Dr. Yankey was emphatic that it was impossible to complete such a project in a year as declared by the president.

“It is not feasible. To begin to build a hospital doesn’t take one year.”

He said even the procurement process alone takes over a year.

But Dr. Sipa Yankey said even securing a loan facility for such a project takes some time.

Again, he said, such a facility needs parliamentary approval to qualify it for disbursement.

Prez. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

“Because of these processes to go through, it cannot be possible for any government or anybody to build 88 district hospitals within one year,” he stressed.

During his periodic Covid-19 televised address last Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said the government will within the next one year build 94 hospitals across the country.

Eighty-eight out of these will be 100-bed hospitals in districts that do not have such facilities while six will be built as regional hospitals for the newly created regions.