He said he knows who the person is, however, he will announce at the right time.

In a live digital broadcast to Ghanaians, the former president said the world is amid the worst pandemic, and that makes it difficult to get on the radar and outdoor his running mate.

In the second edition of his Live digital conversation, Mr. Mahama said:” I have a firm idea who I want my running mate to be and we’ll name him at the appropriate time.”

Former President John Mahama

He added that his team is within the schedule to put out the name of who he’ll be working closely in the Flagstaff House as his Vice President should he get the nod in the upcoming elections.

He added:” a person who’ll be worthy of being the NDC’s running mate and who will make a significant contribution to the progress and prosperity of this country: I can assure you”