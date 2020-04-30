2020’s ranking included almost 1,400 universities in 92 countries with the assessment on 13 performance indicators including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

University of Ghana was the only university in the country to make the list with the likes of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Developmental Studies and the University of Cape Coast all missing out.

University of Ghana ranked the best in the country; Ashesi tops Impact Ranking

Scoring 22.2-28.2 overall with 15.6 in teaching, 15.5 in research, 28.1 in citations, 48.0 in industry income and 49.5 in international outlook, University of Ghana was ranked 801-1000 in the world.

Having done another ranking assessing university against the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Times Higher Education ‘Impact Ranking’ was mistaken for the best overall university in some reports in Ghana.

In the Impact Ranking 2020, Ashesi University topped ranking 301-400 with the University of Ghana coming in the second position at 401-601 on the ranking alongside University of Professional Studies, Accra as the only three Ghanaian universities represented.

Ashesi University scored 73.2 in no poverty, 51.9-62.4 in gender equality, 30.6-48.2 in affordable and clean energy and 37.8-54.2 in partnership for the goals.

University of Ghana scored 58.5-67.3 in good health and wellbeing, 58.8 in zero hunger, 45.2-59.6 in no poverty and 37.8-54.2 in partnerships for the goals.

University of Professional Studies, Accra scored 54.5-64.9 in decent work and economic growth, 33.5-49.9 in peace, justice and strong institutions, 3.2-32.3 in gender equality and 54.3-62.3 in partnerships for the goals.

In the world, University of Oxford ranked first with California Institute of Technology coming in the second position with the University of Cambridge taking the third spot.

Below are the top 10 universities in the world: