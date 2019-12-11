This was disclosed by the Head of Currency Management at the Bank of Ghana, John Gyamfi.

He said the Central Bank will continue to print Ghana’s currency notes with well-proven and trusted international companies as local firms lack the capacity to execute such jobs.

New cedi notes

“For these types of jobs, you need the companies with the proven track record,” Mr. Gyamfi told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Unfortunately, the kind of investment you need to carry out these types of jobs is not present in the country at the moment.

“So, for now, such companies are not available in Ghana. I think in the foreseeable future we’ll continue to rely on those foreign companies that have met all the international standards.”

The Central Bank recently introduced GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes as additions to the country’s currency denomination mix.

The new currencies were printed by Crane Currency, a currency and security printing company in the United States of America.