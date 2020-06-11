It stated that applicants without face mask won't be given their Ghana Card.

It said, "applicants will be required to use hand sanitizer before joining the queue and leaving the collection centres."

The Authority on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, started the distribution of 3,875,441 Ghana cards, an exercise that will be undertaken over a week.

Ghana Card

At the end of the exercise, it is expected that 11,062,850 Ghanaians would be issued with the Ghana card.

It will also enable persons in possession of the Ghana Card to use it for other mandatory purposes stated in the National Identity Register Regulation, 2012 (LI 2111), including registering as a voter and vouching for others as Ghanaians.