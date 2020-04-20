He said this is due to government's lifting of the partial lockdowns in the Greater Accra and Kumasi environs.I

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on PeaceFM's "Kokrokoo", Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah pointed out that "since the partial lockdown has been lifted, there will no longer be free food.

" . . but the free water and electricity which the President assured Ghanaians in his previous address is still in force for three months," he said.

Coronavirus: One of the confirmed cases is a Ghanaian – Oppong Nkrumah

It may be recalled that government started the distribution of free meals to over 400,000 Ghanaians in locked-down areas amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

The distribution of “food packages and hot meals” was to lessen the burden on poor households for the three-week lockdown period.

In his 7th address to the nation on Sunday, April 20, President Nana Akufo-Addo lifted the restrictions on movement and urged that other measures to curb the spread of the virus be adhered to.