Ghanaians enjoyed free water and electricity supply between for the months of April, May and June.

The move was the government’s own way of lessening the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on Ghanaians.

The relief packages ended in May, but the government now plans to absorb the water and electricity bills of Ghanaians for the next three months.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attta

This is part of the new measures announced in today's mid-year budget review presentation by Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He said free water initiative would be for all water consumers, while that of the electricity would be limited to lifeline consumers.

“That is also why we further reduced electricity prices by half and completely provided potable water for free for everybody since March this year. And we will extend it for another three months,” Mr. Ofori-Atta told Parliament.

In April, President Akufo-Addo announced that government will foot the water bills of Ghanaians for the next three months.

This, he said, was to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

The latest extension of the relief package brings to six months, the number of months that water and electricity supplies have been subsidised for Ghanaians.