The President in a 6th address to the nation on the novel COVID-19 reminded Ghanaians that it is imperative for everyone to continue to abide by these basic measures and rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

He urged all Ghanaians to make this sacrifice by observing Easter at home.

“Stay at home. I ask you to keep your distance from your parents, grandparents and extended family, and celebrate this holiday apart. Do not host a big family gathering, and sternly refuse to attend one if you are invited. Your relatives will understand you are doing this out of love for them. Please, make that sacrifice,” President Akufo-Addo pleaded.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus Update: Ghana’s COVID-19 case count increase to 378

In a televised address to Ghanaians, Nana Addo also updated the country on the measures government is taking and putting in place to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

He said the government has also decided to absorbed 50% of electricity bills for residential and commercial users.

And also fully absorb the electricity bills of people who consume zero to 50 kw/h of electricity for the periods of April, May, and June.