He said operatives of the national security and the kidnappers didn't exchange money before the girls were spotted and rescued.

Briefing the press after a sting operation by the Ghana Police Force and national security personnel rescued the girls, Oppong Nkrumah said, “No ransom was paid, no ransom was discussed in this matter."

"Our security agencies showed earlier intelligence report, did their work and then got to the conclusion of this matter. No ransom was paid between our security agencies and these persons.”

The Minister also debunked earlier reports that the rescue operation was aided by security experts flown into the country by the Canadian government.

Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that the rescue operation was done by an all Ghanaian team of security operatives.

The two Canadaian women were abducted at a private hostel at Ahodwo, a suburb of Kumasi on June 4th.

This incident drew the ire of the Canadian government who issued a strong statement to its citizens willing to visit Ghana.

"Violent crimes, including armed robbery and kidnapping, may occur," the Canadian government travel advisory warned.