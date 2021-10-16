Nobody can be President of Ghana without connecting himself with me – Owusu Bempah ‘brags’

In a recent sermon to his congregation, Rev. Bempah claimed that no one can be President of Ghana without passing through him.

He said God has lifted him beyond imagination and is going to use him massively to change the destiny of Africa. He further said he’s the only man of God who has been sorely mandated to come out with election-related prophecies.

“When the name of Reverend Owusu Bempah is mentioned, people ask a lot of questions about him. Recently there was a revival in South Africa and during prayers, someone began to prophesy that God has anointed a great prophet for Africa and that the said prophet is from Ghana. God is going to use the prophet to lift Africa and embark on a new move in Africa. He heard the name, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

“It means God has lifted a certain name in this country. Sometimes when I say certain things, people feel I’m bragging. I swear by God, nobody can lead this country without connecting himself to me. You may choose to believe it or not. I know the person God has made me and I speak in humility,” he added.

Recently, he prophesied that God has taken back the keys to the presidency from the current NPP government and is waiting to hand it over to the right person in 2024.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, it is an irreversible deal that has been done and sealed in the spiritual realm waiting to manifest.

“If you don’t understand, don’t doubt me. Don’t talk about it. Just keep quiet and observe,” he advised.