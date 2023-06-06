Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare — Prophet Salifu Amoako

He further stressed that, is even wrong for traditional leaders of Nogokpo to issue an ultimatum to the man of God and threaten him if he fails to avail himself within the 14-day ultimatum issued.

"Charles Agyinasare is too powerful to be killed by the Nogokpo shrine, the anointing on him too great that no evil spirit can hurt him. Let me tell you today that is not every soul that can be killed by the devil like we are all dead," Bishop Salifu Amoako said on Accra-based Original FM.

"Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's comment on Nogokpo was taken out of context people didn't understand what he wanted to say well and they blew it out of proportion."

A statement made by the man of God referring to the Volta Region's infamous town as the "demonic headquarters" infuriated the town, which is home to a thunder deity of justice.