ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare — Prophet Salifu Amoako

Emmanuel Tornyi

Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, the founder, and leader of the Alive Chapel International has claimed that the Nogokpo shrine in the Volta Region doesn't have the power to kill Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare
Bishop Charles Agyinasare

According to him, God has blessed Archbishop Charles Agyinasare with a lot of anointing hence he is too powerful to be killed by mere gods.

Recommended articles

He further stressed that, is even wrong for traditional leaders of Nogokpo to issue an ultimatum to the man of God and threaten him if he fails to avail himself within the 14-day ultimatum issued.

"Charles Agyinasare is too powerful to be killed by the Nogokpo shrine, the anointing on him too great that no evil spirit can hurt him. Let me tell you today that is not every soul that can be killed by the devil like we are all dead," Bishop Salifu Amoako said on Accra-based Original FM.

Nogokpo
Nogokpo Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's comment on Nogokpo was taken out of context people didn't understand what he wanted to say well and they blew it out of proportion."

A statement made by the man of God referring to the Volta Region's infamous town as the "demonic headquarters" infuriated the town, which is home to a thunder deity of justice.

Watch the video below:

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko

Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend

BECE

We are not canceling BECE — Ghana Education Service

Abigail Asare of Nsutam SHS

2 friends of barber who allegedly killed SHS girlfriend at Akyem Nsutam picked up