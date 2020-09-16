Nine communities, namely: Dambolto, Wawato, Lingbinsi, Disa, Singa, Tari, Mankargu, Yagbon, Sekpala, and Sakpege have been cut off from the district capital of Daboya alongside farmlands.

Bagre dam spillage

Mahama Tahiru, the Director of the Savanna National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said his team is still collating the figures to ascertain the exact number of victims of the flood.

He stated that for now, the organisation's preliminary assessment was that although some farmlands had been submerged, they were yet to quantify the level of destruction.