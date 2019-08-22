The video has a commentary of the recorder claiming the young man in the footage was behaving like that because of Sakawa – a term used to describe money rituals.

He is seen in a second video with his shirt on and walking away as the man followers him with his recorded.

A Twitter user who posted the video had the caption:

“Say no to Sakawa!!!! This happened today in Kumasi”

Another Twitter user who goes by the name Kofi Apply quoted the original tweet, explaining the young man in the video is his brother and that the Sakawa information is false.

Kofi Apply further clarified that his brother travelled to Europe in 2010. They later had information that he was in police custody only to be deported around 2014.

He has since been like that.

Other users consoled Kofi Apply wishing him and his family all the best as they find a way with their brother.