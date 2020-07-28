Well, the story of Judy Njoki is a painful one that saw her life change in less than 24 hours and the man she trusted with her life for 15 years left her.

Speaking to Monicah Kagoni, Njoki narrated how her life changed and how her marriage of 15 years ended.

According to the woman, she was involved in a road accident that claimed lives 21 people on the bus she was travelling in, among them her two children.

"I was involved in a road accident 10 years ago that left me paralysed. The accident claimed the lives of 21 people. I lost five family members among them, my two children. I personally woke up in a hospital," said Njoki.

I don't want a cripple! - Man sacks wife after accident that claimed 21 lives including her 2 children

Njoki disclosed that her hubby never visited her for the six months she was in the hospital.

READ ALSO: Ignore your pastor and parents; marry your choice if you want to live long – Pastor’s advice

The strong mom said that she was picked from the hospital by her brother-in-law and her aunt and on reaching home her hubby asked her to leave saying he did not want a cripple in his home.

"My husband did not come to see me in the hospital. No one told me that my two children were dead. When I was discharged, my brother-in-law and my aunt picked me. I got home in a wheelchair and was welcomed by my two daughters. At that time, my husband chased me out of the house and asked me what I had gone to do there. I told him him I was back home. He blatantly told me they do not want a cripple," she told Monica.

I don't want a cripple! - Man sacks wife after accident that claimed 21 lives including her 2 children

Njoki recalled how she pleaded with her hubby to allow her back home after six months of pain in hospital but he would hear none of that. According to the mom, she got to know that her hubby had married another wife while she was in the hospital while her daughters went to visit her at her aunt's place.

"When my children came to my aunt, they told me their dad got them another mother, 'On that day you came home, the other mom was there'. He married when I was in the hospital," she said.

Njoki also revealed that her husband's wife started torturing their children, something that forced them to seek refuge in her aunt's home.

READ ALSO: Brave church member kills 2 armed robbers as 3 of them invade the house of God

I don't want a cripple! - Man sacks wife after accident that claimed 21 lives including her 2 children

"The stepmom started torturing my two girls. One told me they cooked githeri and it got paraffin and they were forced to eat the whole sufuria all alone. Their dad would beat them for no reason," she said.

In other news, a woman identified as Stella Mutahi has left many people thinking that her story is like a movie after marrying two blood brothers.

According to Stella, she was married for 10 years but the marriage was abusive and she decided to leave.

According to the mother of four, her ex-husband's brother would pay them a visit to see how they were doing after she left her marriage, something that later developed into a serious relationship.

Source: Tuko.co.ke